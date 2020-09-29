Critical Analysis: Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK)

CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CynergisTek and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek -29.05% -18.33% -14.95% Msci 32.14% -268.97% 15.16%

CynergisTek has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CynergisTek and Msci’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek $21.36 million 0.57 $14.89 million N/A N/A Msci $1.56 billion 19.03 $563.65 million $6.44 55.04

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CynergisTek and Msci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Msci 0 5 5 0 2.50

Msci has a consensus price target of $343.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Msci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Msci is more favorable than CynergisTek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of CynergisTek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of CynergisTek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Msci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Msci beats CynergisTek on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to CynergisTek, Inc. in September 2017. CynergisTek, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Msci

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

