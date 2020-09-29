Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 166,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

