CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.22.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

