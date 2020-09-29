Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.65

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 519376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

