Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $385.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $8,468,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.