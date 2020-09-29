Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.00.

COST stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

