Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $302.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $349.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.