Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $347.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $338.00.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.