Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $347.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $338.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.