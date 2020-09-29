Cosmos Price Tops $4.98 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00046263 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $129.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,788.57 or 1.00288108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 261,488,346 coins and its circulating supply is 203,703,743 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

