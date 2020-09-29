Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.93.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.