Contrasting WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) & UTZ Brands (OTCMKTS:UTZ)

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and UTZ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.88 billion 3.22 $523.66 million $2.10 17.79 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.30

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and UTZ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

UTZ Brands has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given UTZ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR.

Dividends

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

UTZ Brands beats WANT WANT CHINA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

