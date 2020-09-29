Contrasting SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and InfoNow (NYSE:INOW)

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and InfoNow (OTCMKTS:INOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SYNNEX and InfoNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $23.76 billion 0.29 $500.71 million $13.26 10.00 InfoNow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than InfoNow.

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfoNow has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of SYNNEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of InfoNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SYNNEX and InfoNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 2.03% 17.29% 5.49% InfoNow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SYNNEX and InfoNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 1 5 0 2.83 InfoNow 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX currently has a consensus price target of $137.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given SYNNEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than InfoNow.

Summary

SYNNEX beats InfoNow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business outsourcing services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

InfoNow Company Profile

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes. The company also offers Channel Sales Management Application Suite that comprises Channelinsight Analytics, which provides business users and analysts with near real-time visibility into channel performance; Channelinsight for Salesforce, which helps in managing channel sales; Channelinsight Inventory Manager, which helps in optimizing channel inventory; Channelinsight Discount Manager, which helps in eliminating over discounting; and Channelinsight Incentive Manager, which helps in maximizing incentive programs performance. In addition, it offers Channelinsight Express, which provides access to real-time point-of-sale data for the mid-market; and DataConnect, a tool that automatically extracts, processes, formats, and sends sales data for a specific manufacturer to manufacturer's data collection portal. Further, the company provides services, such as best practices assessment, customer master cleanup, channel custom data exports and imports, master data integration support, and analytics consulting services. It serves high-tech distribution, financial services, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. InfoNow Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

