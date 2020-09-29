Contrasting Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Cancer Treatment (NASDAQ:CTHZ)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -3.10% -4.05% -1.39% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

14.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 1.04 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -68.00 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Treatment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, meaning that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Option Care Health presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Cancer Treatment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

