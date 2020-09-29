Contrasting Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55% Aurora Mobile -25.48% -35.42% -18.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Health Catalyst and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 9.39 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -25.80 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.34 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

