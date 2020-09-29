Contrasting China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) & Digi International (OTCMKTS:DGII)

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Digi International 2.31% 3.41% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Crescent Enterprises and Digi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Digi International 0 3 3 1 2.71

Digi International has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Digi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digi International is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Digi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digi International $254.20 million 1.77 $9.96 million $0.65 23.88

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Digi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digi International beats China Crescent Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. The company also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over Internet protocol products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers cellular remote management products that provide cellular router technology and device management solutions; Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry data security standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices; turn-key wireless networking product development, testing, and certification for wireless technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. Further, it provides SmartSense by Digi, a system that enables customers in food service, healthcare, transportation/logistics, and education to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; and to track the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as to have visibility in the supply chain to product temperature. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota.

