Contrasting Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Cerecor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Cerecor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Cerecor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -0.94 Cerecor $6.75 million 25.97 -$16.07 million ($0.30) -7.80

Cerecor has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma. Cerecor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acasti Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerecor has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acasti Pharma and Cerecor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cerecor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1,205.16%. Cerecor has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 359.40%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Cerecor.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Cerecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -578.16% -103.39% Cerecor N/A -74.50% -41.60%

Summary

Cerecor beats Acasti Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

