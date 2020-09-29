Contrasting Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luckin Coffee and Baristas Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,483.48%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Baristas Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 5.46 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 121.97 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Baristas Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, meaning that its stock price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Baristas Coffee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

