Contrasting Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & Captor Capital (NYSE:CPTRF)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Almaden Minerals and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $4.47 million 1.17 -$35.38 million N/A N/A

Almaden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.89% -5.45% Captor Capital N/A -74.04% -61.40%

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almaden Minerals beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Captor Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Captor Capital Corp.

