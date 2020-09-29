Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concho Resources is known for its strategic acreage position in the low-cost Permian Basin. The purchase of RSP Permian has transformed the company into one of the leading Permian Basin oil producers. Concho has consistently posted some of the strongest operational and financial results among the independent oil and gas producers. The firm’s strong current ratio of 1.8 and an undrawn credit facility of $2 billion provides it with enough financial flexibility to survive the current energy market turmoil. However, lack of geographic diversification still remains a concern for this Midland, TX-based energy player. As it is, the firm – with around 65% oil-weighted production – presents a weak profile in a struggling sector. Asset concentration risk is another negative in the Concho story. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 31,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,355. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

