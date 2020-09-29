Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.17

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

