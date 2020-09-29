Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CTG opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

