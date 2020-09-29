Comparing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Option Care Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.34 -$15.00 million $0.30 69.90 Option Care Health $2.31 billion 1.04 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -68.00

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 Option Care Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Option Care Health has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Option Care Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% Option Care Health -3.10% -4.05% -1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

