Comparing CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $58.26 million 1.79 $11.40 million $2.29 9.28 BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.70 $10.23 million N/A N/A

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 18.23% 9.83% 1.06% BNCCORP 26.58% 26.40% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.