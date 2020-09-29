Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Its cement business is stable in the current turbulent situation, and is expected to boost its sales and production in the current quarter. Pricing is also expected to improve for the long steel business in the upcoming quarter. National Steel’s investments in several sustaining projects related to maintenance of blast furnace number 3 in the steel segment and the tailings filtering plants in the mining segment will enable efficiency gains in steel production. Moreover, the company is trying to deleverage its balance sheet and reduce its debt levels. However, a bleak demand environment and the coronavirus pandemic might adversely impact the company’s steel production in the near term.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SID. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 138,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 302,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

