Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
ELP stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.