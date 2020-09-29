Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

