Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.
AIOSF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Company Profile
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.