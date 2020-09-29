CoinFi (COFI) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $270,254.94 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00261580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01595984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00179228 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

