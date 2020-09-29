Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.