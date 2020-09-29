CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

CWBR opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.92.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

