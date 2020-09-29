Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.
Cogeco stock remained flat at $$60.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.
About Cogeco
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.