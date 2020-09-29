Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Cogeco stock remained flat at $$60.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

