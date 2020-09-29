Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,139,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,917. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Separately, Bank of America raised Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.