Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 333,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,907. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

