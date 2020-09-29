Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 333,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,907. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

