CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 827.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CIFAF remained flat at $$12.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

