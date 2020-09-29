Church & Dwight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 935 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 692% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

CHD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,176. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

