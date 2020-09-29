CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 57.9% in September

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHSCM opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

