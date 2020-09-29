Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CHYHY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,932. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

