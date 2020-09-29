China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a growth of 377.7% from the August 31st total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.