China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Short Interest Up 67.9% in September

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CHL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.9871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 273.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

