China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 97.7% in September

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,079,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 1,557,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,793.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Literature from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $$7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

