China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE CEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,423. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

