China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.