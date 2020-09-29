China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020 // Comments off

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.