China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCCL stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. China Ceramics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

China Ceramics Company Profile

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

