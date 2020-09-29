China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CCCL stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. China Ceramics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.31.
China Ceramics Company Profile
