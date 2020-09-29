Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

