Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.