Change Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,886 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
