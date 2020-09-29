Change Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,886 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

