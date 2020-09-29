Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Central Federal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Federal by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Federal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Central Federal stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Central Federal has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Federal will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

