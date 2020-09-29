Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.92 million. Centogene posted sales of $12.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $73.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.36 million to $75.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.31 million, with estimates ranging from $66.66 million to $73.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.58. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Centogene has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

