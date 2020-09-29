CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in September

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 59,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,511. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.34.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

