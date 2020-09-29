Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Celer Network has a market cap of $19.47 million and $2.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

