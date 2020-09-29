Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS CEBUF remained flat at $$0.76 during trading on Tuesday. Cebu Air has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Get Cebu Air alerts:

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.